Panaji, Jul 16 (PTI) Goa on Friday added 120 fresh COVID-19 cases that raised its tally of infections to 1,69,461, while four casualties took the toll to 3,106, an official from the state health department said.

At least 236 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,64,696, the official said.

With this, the coastal state currently has 1,659 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 4,430 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,92,730, he added.

