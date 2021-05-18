Panaji, May 18 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 1,358 and reached 1,38,776 on Tuesday, while the death of 45 people during the day took the toll to 2,197, an official said.

The number of people discharged on Tuesday was 3,120, which increased the recovery count to 1,12,633, leaving the state with 23,946 active cases, he said.

With 3,898 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 7,65,311, the official informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,38,776, new cases 1358, death toll 2197, discharged 112633, active cases 23946, samples tested till date 7,65,311.

