Panaji, Jul 30 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,71,052, after 152 persons tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 134 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,66,813 and toll to 3,146, the official said.

With this, the coastal state is left with 1,093 active cases, he said.

As many as 4,322 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to 10,51,410, the official added.

