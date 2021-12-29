Panaji, Dec 29 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,80,399 on Wednesday after 170 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,520, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 923 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Records 86% Jump in Daily Cases.

So far, 1,76,222 people have recovered from the infection, including 48 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 657, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Parties That Ruled UP in Past Didn't Care for Health of Dalits, Minorities'.

With 3,237 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,19,473, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,80,399, new cases 170, death toll 35190 discharged 176222, active cases 657, samples tested till date 16,19,473.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)