Panaji, Jun 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa went up by 207 on Sunday to reach 1,64,436, an official said.

The toll rose by six to touch 2,990, while the discharge of 406 people from hospitals took the recovery count to 1,58,178, he said.

The state's active caseload stands at 3,268, the official added.

With 2,442 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,88,422, he said.

