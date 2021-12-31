Panaji, Dec 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa rose for the third consecutive day on Friday by 212 cases to reach 1,80,872, while the death of one patient took the toll to 3,522, an official said.

So far, 1,76,304 people have been discharged post recovery, including 21 on Friday, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,046, he said.

With 3,058 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,26,141, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,80,872, new cases 212, death toll 3522, discharged 176304, active cases 1046, samples tested till date 16,26,141.

