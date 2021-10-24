Panaji, Oct 24 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,77,886 after 34 cases were detected on Sunday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,358, an official said.

The discharge of 63 people took the recovery count to 1,73,983, leaving the state with 545 active cases, he said.

With 2,566 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,49,373, he added.

