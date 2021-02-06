Panaji, Feb 6 (PTI) Goa on Saturday reported 65 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 53,838, a Health department official said.

With no new COVID-19 death, the death toll remained 770, he said.

A total of 56 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Goa to 52,299. Goa is now left with 769 active cases, the official said.

With 1,509 new tests for coronavirus, the total number of tests conducted so far in Goa went up to 4,60,995, he added.

