Goa (Panaji) [India], November 30 (ANI): Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking, on Sunday achieved yet another milestone with the First Reading Ceremony and formal Handing Over of ICGS AMULYA (YARD 1272), the third vessel in the series of eight state-of-the-art Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) being built for the Indian Coast Guard under the Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, an official statement said.

According to the Goa Shipyard Limited, the ceremony was graced by Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman & Managing Director, RAdm Nelson D'Souza, NM, IN (Retd), Director (Operations), Jahangeer Alam Ansari, Director (Finance), DIG VK Parmar, PD (MAT), Comdt (JG) Anupam Singh, Commanding Officer, ICGS Amulya and other senior officials of the Indian Coast Guard.

Also Read | 'What Is Use of Such Process': Chandrashekhar Azad Expresses Concern Over Teacher's Suicide in Moradabad, Urges EC to Reconsider SIR Limit.

ICGS Amulya embodies the spirit of self-reliance and technological innovation. Measuring 51.43 m in length and 8 m in breadth, with a displacement of 330 tonnes at a draught of 2.5 m, the vessel is powered by twin marine diesel engines driving controllable pitch propellers (CPP), a first in this class of FPVs, ensuring superior propulsion efficiency. With a top speed exceeding 27 knots and an impressive endurance of 1,500 nautical miles, the ship is equipped with an advanced integrated machinery control system for enhanced operational readiness and sustainability.

The vessel will be operated by a complement of six officers and 35 sailors. Purpose-built for fisheries protection, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, and search & rescue missions, ICGS Amulya is a force multiplier that will significantly strengthen India's coastal and offshore security architecture.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 12 Killed, 40 Injured As 2 Government Buses Crash Head-On in Sivaganga (Watch Videos).

The handing over of ICGS Amulya not only underlines GSL's unflinching commitment to the nation's maritime security and strategic interests but also reinforces its legacy of delivering world-class, high-performance platforms under the Make in India framework. As India charts a new course towards becoming a global shipbuilding hub, GSL remains at the forefront of driving defence indigenisation, technological advancement, and the expansion of India's blue economy footprint. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)