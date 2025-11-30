New Delhi, November 30: Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday expressed concern over an alleged teacher's suicide in Moradabad, highlighting the pressure and mental health issues faced by educators. Speaking with ANI, Azad urged the Election Commission to reconsider the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) limit, citing potential misuse and distrust in the electoral process. The Nagina MP emphasised the need for solid proof of illegal voting and warned against vote-stealing in the name of SIR ahead of the start of Parliament's winter session from December 1.

"I want to inform you that I have received news from Moradabad that a teacher has died by suicide... He wrote in his suicide note that his mental health had deteriorated and he was under pressure... What is the use of such a process that takes the lives of our teachers?... We want the Election Commission to raise the SIR limit so this process can be carried out more easily... The harm this process is causing, and the developing distrust, are also problems... Our effort is to increase the SIR limit... If you steal votes in the name of SIR, then that is also not right... If someone is living illegally, then there should be solid proof of it...," said Chandrashekhar. SIR in West Bengal: Murshidabad BLO Dies of Cardiac Arrest, 4th Death in State; Mamata Banerjee Accuses ECI of Imposing Undue Workload.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced a revised schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories, extending several key deadlines by one week, a press note by the poll body said. Under the revised timeline, the qualifying date for enrolment has been extended to January 1, 2026. The final electoral roll, which was earlier scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026, will now be released on February 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, a high-level all-party meeting was convened on Sunday at the Parliament House Complex, bringing together 50 leaders from 36 political parties, including several Union Ministers, ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who welcomed all participants and emphasised the importance of a constructive and productive session. ‘Election Commission Is Responsible for My Fate’: BLO Dies in West Bengal; Suicide Note Cites SIR ‘Workload’.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, called the meeting. It was attended by Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemical & Fertilisers, who also serves as Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dr L Murugan were also present. Rijiju informed political leaders that the Winter Session 2025 will begin on Monday, 1 December, and, subject to the demands of government business, will conclude on 19 December 2025.

