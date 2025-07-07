Dona Paula (Goa) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Taj Cidade de Goa launched waterproof loungers at its rooftop bar, Dona Paula Bay (DPB), catering to domestic and international tourists, as well as locals in Goa, to ensure that rain does not interrupt the guest experience.

Vivek Batra, the General Manager of the Goa Taj Hotel, highlighted how the area has been quite iconic, and upgrades were made to the rooftop bar to ensure that rain and monsoon do not interrupt the guest experience.

"Absolutely, you can't get it better, and this is a complete rooftop bar, and to be covered and have this type of a panoramic view, I don't think any place in Goa provides you with this type of a view and this type of experience. So definitely, I'm very, very excited to actually have this new kid on the block," Batra told ANI on Sunday while highlighting its features.

"DPB has been existing, and it is becoming very iconic. So what we have done is that because of the rain, it should not interrupt, and that's why we have this now in place, which is completely covered, and you can come over. It's become an all-season bar," he added.

One of the guests at Dona Paula Bay highlighted how she enjoys India's monsoons and how the rooftop bar allows her to party all night, saying there is a lack of options otherwise in the state.

"It's beautiful. The monsoon is nice. Everything is very green. The space on the rooftop is very beautiful. I like it. I'm enjoying it here. It is actually my third monsoon (in India). It's a beautiful place. I like the drinks and food and what I like the most as a Russian citizen is that the party go through all night from 6 PM to 6 AM. Basically, in India or Goa, you have struggled to find a place to hang out at night, so you can do it here," Debra, one of the guests, said.

According to an official statement from the Taj Hotels, the DPB is built to withstand the monsoon.

"Thoughtful design choices include retractable roofing, rain curtains, waterproof loungers, and cosy fire-heater tables for when the temperature dips. Plants native to the region frame the venue, creating a lush, monsoon jungle aesthetic that contrasts beautifully with the sleek architecture," the statement read.

Taj Cidade de Goa, nestled at Dona Paula, already enjoys a reputation for merging heritage with contemporary hospitality. With DPB, the property adds another feather to its cap -- giving Goa a rooftop bar experience that can finally be enjoyed year-round.

The opening night featured a mix of India's most seasoned travellers and international guests, mingling with Goan glitterati and top city locals. Influencers in linen, couples on holiday, rain-loving regulars -- all drawn in by the allure of Goa's latest 'it' spot. (ANI)

