Panaji, May 20 (PTI) Two flights, originating from Pune and Mumbai, respectively, were diverted from Goa International Airport at Dabolim due to poor visibility on Tuesday evening, officials said.

George Varughese, director of Dabolim airport in South Goa, told PTI that two IndiGo flights were diverted due to low visibility on Tuesday evening.

"The Pune-Goa flight was diverted to Hyderabad, while the Mumbai-Goa flight was diverted to Belgaum (Karnataka). Later, the flight, which was diverted to Belgaum, landed at Dabolim, the official said.

He said all other flights landed on time, and the traffic was restored.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for Goa on Tuesday and Wednesday. The coastal state is currently witnessing heavy rains, which began on Monday night.

