India News | GoAir to Open Ticket Bookings for May 25-31 After Clarity from State Govts

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Low-cost airline GoAir on Saturday said that it will open its site for ticket bookings for the period May 25-31 after getting clarity from states governments with regard to acceptance of flights.

The airline said it does not wish to inconvenience passengers without clarity on conditions.

"GoAir does not wish to inconvenience its passengers by putting on sale flights immediately post May 25 which they may book, that will not be permitted to operate to the respective states or may have conditions for arriving passengers of which they may be unaware. On receiving clarity GoAir will open its site for bookings post May 25 up to May 31 as and when and where appropriate," the airline said in a press release.

The carrier, however, added that ticket bookings for flights commencing June 1 onwards were already being done.

The airline said it is "ready and prepared to resume safe operations" and added that it was equipped to "execute the COVID-specific health and safety procedures outlined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the aviation industry."

It also said that it had filed and received approval for its modified schedule which is based on one-third of its pre-COVID approved summer 2020 network.

This is in line with the calibrated ramp-up capacity allocation policy outlined by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government had restricted all modes of travel including air travel since March 25. There has been demand for resumption of flights. (ANI)

