Panaji (Goa) [India], July 10 (ANI): With 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa on Friday, the active count in the coastal state has climbed to 895.

As many as 74 patients were recovered from the disease today in the state, said the health department.

According to the Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan, 2,920 samples were received in the last 24 hours of which 1,850 samples have been tested. Around 2,250 odd samples were tested on July 9.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday with a recovery rate standing at about 63 per cent.Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

