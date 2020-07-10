Mumbai, July 10: Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike of 7,862 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 2,38,461. The state also witnessed the biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll since Thursday evening. In the past 24 hours, 226 people succumbed to the virus in the state. Till now, the deadly virus has claimed 9,893 lives in Maharashtra,

On Friday, 5,366 people discharged from various hospitals in the state after fully recovering from the virus. According to the state health ministry, a total of 1,32,625 people recovered from COVID-19. Currently, there are over 93,000 active cases in the state. In Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai is the worst-hit city of the state. Close to 90,000 people have contracted the deadly virus in the maximum city. Over 5,000 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Mumbai so far. COVID-19: Complete Lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad For 10 Days From July 13.

Tweet by News Agency ANI:

7862 new #COVID19 positive cases, 226 deaths and 5366 people discharged today in Maharashtra. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,38,461 including 9,893 deaths and 1,32,625 people recovered: Public Health Department, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/IqO1KJXbz8 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Thane is the second-worst affected district of the state followed by Pune. In Thane, which includes parts of Navi Mumbai, 57,138 people have been tested positive for coronavirus, while over 1,500 coronavirus patients have succumbed to the virus. In Pune, the COVID-19 cases have crossed 35,000-mark. The death toll in this district increased to 1,026.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, coronavirus lockdown has been extended in several parts. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation and the Thane Municipal Corporation extended the lockdown till July 19. Meanwhile, in Pune, neighbouring twin-city Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune, a complete lockdown will be imposed for 10 days starting from July 13 to July 23.

