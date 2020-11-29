Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs officials have seized 3.15 kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.57 crores from Chennai International Airport and arrested three accused in connection with the recovery.

As per a tweet by Chennai Air Customs on Sunday, gold sheets or foils were recovered from LCD monitors, 12 gold sheets from a laptop and a trolley bag and three packets of gold paste were recovered from the pant of the accused.

"Chennai Air Customs: 3.15 kg gold valued at Rs.1.57 Cr seized under Customs Act from 8 pax who arrived by flight FZ8517, IX1644 and 6E66 from Dubai on November 28/29, 64 gold sheets/foils from LCD monitors,12 from laptop, trolley bag and 3 packets of gold paste form pant were recovered. 3 Arrested," tweeted the customs. (ANI)

