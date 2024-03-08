Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Mumbai Customs has seized over 6.53 kg of gold valued at Rs 3.73 crore and 8 iPhones in seven different cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here.

"The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized over 6.53 kg of gold valued at 3.73 crore and 8 iPhones across seven different cases between March 6-7, " Mumbai Customs Zone-III said in a post on its official 'X' (earlier Twitter) handle.

Gold was found concealed in the headgear, body cavity, clothes worn, on the bodies of the passengers, and under the commode of the aircraft washroom, it said.

Earlier on March 6, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized over 2.08 kg of gold valued at 1.14 crore in three different cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here, said officials.

The officials said that the seizures were done on Tuesday and Wednesday. The gold was concealed in clothes worn, check-in bags, door mats, dustbin bag wraps, and handbags.. (ANI)

