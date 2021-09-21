Amritsar, Sep 21 (PTI) In a freak incident, an SGPC sawadar died after being pulled into a in a dough-making machine at a community kitchen in the Golden Temple here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Bhai Balraj Singh was working in the community kitchen, according to an SGPC official.

His hand got stuck in the machine, which pulled him in, crushing him to death.

Officials said he died on the spot.

Immediately after the incident, the entire area was sealed.

For a few hours, the 'langar' service was affected.

SGPC president Jagir Kaur expressed grief over the incident.

"The tragic death of Bhai Balraj Singh has come as a great shock to the SGPC family,” she said, adding that the sewadar's family will be supported by the SGPC.

