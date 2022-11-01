Gonda (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) The district administration here has constituted a two-member team to probe into an incident in which national flags kept in a sac were allegedly burnt, an official said Monday.

Chief Development Officer and acting district magistrate Gaurav Kumar said during the cleaning of the Vikas Bhavan in the district headquarters on Sunday, the staff came to know that the sac full of national flags was thrown into the fire.

Taking cognizance of the incident, a two-member team under Additional District Magistrate Suresh Kumar Soni was formed and a report has been sought.

District Development Officer Dinkar Vidyarthi said the flags were ordered in August for distribution under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

"Some flags were not according to standard and those were not distributed. Those flags were kept in Vikas Bhavan. Sunday being a holiday a cleanliness drive was undertaken.

It was during that time some workers while throwing the garbage had also burnt that sac containing the flags," he said.

Vidyarthi added that the damaged flags were disposed of as per the Flag Code on Sunday.

