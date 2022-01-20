Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Thursday moved the Election Commission of India seeking transfer of the Gonda district magistrate, accusing him of working in favour of the BJP.

Also Read | Inherited Property of Female Hindu Dying Intestate To Go Back To Source, Observes Supreme Court.

In his complaint to the poll panel, SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel alleged that Gonda DM Markandey Shahi has been working on directions of BJP's Kaiserganj MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and his son Prateek Bhushan Singh, the Gonda Sadar MLA.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Govt Employees Told To Attend R-Day Function As 'Official Duty'.

Accordingly, he should be removed from his post, Patel demanded.

"The DM is a relative of the MP and attends all his family programmes. This is affecting elections and the model code of conduct is being openly flouted," Uttam said in his letter.

He demanded that the DM should be immediately transferred out of the district for holding free and fair polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)