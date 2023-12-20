Kalaburagi (K'taka), Dec 20 (PTI) It is good if Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge becomes the Prime Ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA, but there is need to first face practical challenges ahead, instead of daydreaming, his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday.

He stressed on the need for the Congress and INDIA bloc parties to gain majority in Lok Sabha, calling it a major challenge before of the opposition formation.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Kharge's name, saying he could be the "first Dalit prime minister" of the country, but no decision was taken on it.

Several leaders, including MDMK leader Vaiko, confirmed this after the meeting of the opposition grouping and said Kharge told the leaders that it is important to win first and increase the strength of the alliance while everything else can be decided later.

"AICC President has clearly reacted to this, he has said that the challenge before us is to elect as many (Congress) parliamentarians as possible and send them to Delhi. It is the major challenge ahead of us. Whatever has to be done to get a majority, we will do it," Priyank Kharge said.

Speaking to reporters here, in response to a question, he said, "Will you say no, if a Kannadiga becomes the Prime Minister?"

"If he (Mallikarjun Kharge) becomes (PM candidate), good, but we have to first face the practical challenges ahead of us, we cannot be just daydreaming. We have to first win Congress' 200-250 seats, along with that we have to together with INDIA alliance members create a favourable atmosphere and ensure that as many candidates win from their parties too; after that other questions will arise," the Minister for Rural Development added.

Though Kharge's name was proposed with several leaders backing him, no final decision on the issue was taken during the meeting, sources said.

After his name was proposed at a meeting attended by leaders of 28 opposition parties, Kharge, who is member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, said, "I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything."

"We have to first win, and who will be the prime minister is a matter to be decided later. First, we have to get a majority and increase our strength, then MPs will decide democratically," Kharge told reporters on Tuesday when asked if his name was finalised as the PM face of the opposition alliance.

