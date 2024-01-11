Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): Google Vice President Chandrasekhar Thota called on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday and said that the technology major has evinced interest in working together with the State Government.

Thota paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister on Thursday at the CM's residence.

Thota further said that Google was excited to partner with the state in developing a digitization agenda for Telangana in farming, education and health.

The IT major had deep technology and expertise for bringing quality service to serve the needs of the people of the State.

The Google VP also discussed the investment plans of the company and told the Chief Minister that artificial intelligence was set to bring major transformation in various sectors.

As per the official statement, the Telangana CM discussed road safety improvements using Google Maps and Google Earth platforms.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were also present at the meeting.

Earlier on January 10, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hosted representatives of 13 countries for dinner in Hyderabad last night. The dinner saw attendance of representatives of United States of America, Iran, Turkey, UAE, UK, Japan, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, France and Finland.

The Telangana Chief Minister appealed to the respective countries to explore investment opportunities in our State. he assured that the government will collaborate and maintain cordial relationship with everyone.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also met representatives of Amazon briefed the Chief Minister about their company's investments in Telangana. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti and other ministers as well as Chief Secretary Industries Department Jayesh Ranjan and other officials participated in this meeting.

On January 7 the Revanth Reddy government completed one month in power. Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said "The month-long journey that took place while maintaining the word that the servants are not the rulers... bringing the governance closer to the people... and assuring that I am there gave me a new experience. Listening to the voices of the poor... paving the way for the future of the youth... seeing the happiness on the faces of our girls... reassuring the farmers... the month-long walk is taking steps towards a bright future. This month-long administration has been responsible for the commitment to investments... laying a big emphasis on industrial growth... carving engravings for the development of cities... I will continue to fulfill my responsibility." (ANI)

