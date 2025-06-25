Gorakhpur(UP), Jun 25 (PTI) The Gorakhpur Airport, which currently operates over two dozen flights to major Indian cities, will soon have a new terminal building that can house many more aircrafts simultaneously, officials said on Wednesday.

Once completed, the upgraded facility will be capable of handling around 200 flights daily, a massive leap from the current 26. Passenger handling capacity will rise from 270 to 2,500 per hour after the new terminal is operational, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Zohran Mamdani? All About Indian-Origin Lawyer and Mira Nair's Son Who Declared Victory in NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary, Defeating Andrew Cuomo.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the proposed expansion was signed between the Indian Air Force, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Gorakhpur district administration on Tuesday.

The MoU paves the way for the transfer of 42 acres of land from the Air Force for the new terminal.

Also Read | Rama Telecom IPO Opens for Subscription, Price Band Set at INR 65-68; Issue To Close on June 27.

"The land, currently under the Military Engineering Services, is adjacent to the existing airport. The present infrastructure on the land will be relocated to make way for the new construction," Airport Director Parashar said.

He said connectivity enhancements like a roundabout from Nandanagar, an underpass, and four-lane road access are also on the cards.

"With dedicated space for 10 aircraft, operations will be smoother and flight turnaround faster at the airport," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)