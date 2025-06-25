New Delhi, Jun 25: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rama Telecom, an telecom infrastructure and engineering solutions provider, opened for subscription on Wednesday. The IPO priced in the range of Rs 65-68 per equity share, will remain open until June 27. At the upper end of the price band, Rama Telecom will fetch about Rs 25.13 crore from the issue, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE's SME platform Emerge and the investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples thereof, it added. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 36.96 lakh shares with a face value to Rs 10 each. Net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

"The capital raise will be used to enhance our execution capacity, upgrade equipment, and adopt relevant technologies to support ongoing and upcoming projects. "It will also help us contribute more effectively to initiatives such as the Kavach system, FTTH deployments, and SCADA networks," Rama Kant Lakhotia, Managing Director of Rama Telecom, said.

Rama Telecom specialises in optical fiber cable deployment, railway telecom systems, FTTH (Fiber to the Home), SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) integration, and network commissioning. The company reported a revenue of Rs 41.75 crore and profit after tax of Rs 5.53 crore in FY25. Affinity Global Capital Market is the book running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar to the IPO.