New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The SDMC's online portal that facilitates selling of e-waste has received over 2,000 applications and over 900 people have so far availed the service, civic officials said on Wednesday.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had in June last year launched the initiative for scientific disposal of e-waste lying in homes and offices of the people.

The civic agency has partnered with RBH E-Waste Recycle Hub Pvt Ltd to dispose of old and unserviceable tech equipment from offices, people's houses, RWAs, markets, and other areas under its jurisdiction.

Officials said that according to the agreement the company purchases e-waste from the citizens through an online system and ensures their proper disposal.

"The company has paid nearly Rs 81 lakh to purchase unused e-waste till now," officials said.

SDMC's IT Department has launched an application https://ewaste.mcdservices.online for submitting an online request for the collection of the e-waste.

It has also started a toll-free number 1800-123-005566 for collection and disposal of such waste in a scientific manner.

In a statement the SDMC said that the initiative has so far received 2,393 applications for sale of e-waste items from the public.

"With the online service, the South Corporation has been successfully disposing of e-waste generated from its area.

“A total of 909 people have availed the benefit of the scheme so far. The company (which has been engaged for the services) has paid nearly Rs 81 lakh to purchase unused e-waste till now," the statement said.

E-waste mainly constitute electronic and electrical items like computer parts, transformer, refrigerator, switch, TV, radio etc that have reached the end of life.

E-waste contains toxic chemicals and minerals like arsenic, cadmium, acid, etc and are supposed to be recycled in a scientific manner.

If such an item is not disposed of in a scientific manner, it can cause a grave damage to the environment, the statement said. PTI AKM

