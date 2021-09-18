New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Governance in Punjab has been the biggest casualty in the Congress party's 'Game of Thrones', the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned following months of a power tussle in the ruling party.

In a video message, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the issues of Punjab have been put on the back burner amid a power struggle in the ruling party.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Conducts Searches in Mumbai and Other Regions.

"Congress has cheated the people of Punjab. They do not care about the welfare of Punjab, but their own personal happiness. Congress is a drowning Titanic that neither has vision nor commitment or performance," Chadha said in Punjabi.

He tweeted, "Governance in the state of Punjab has been the biggest casualty in Congress's 'Game of Thrones'."

Also Read | Dog Owner Books Entire Air India Business Cabin for Pet, Both Travel in Style On Board AI-671 From Mumbai to Chennai.

Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months.

"I feel humiliated...," Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to the governor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)