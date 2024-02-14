Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state government would not tolerate any form of politics in the distribution of benefits for various government projects.

Dr Saha said this during the inauguration of the 'pilot project for horticulture/floriculture through organic farm and the in-site drainage treatment plant' at the Old Autorickshaw Stand in Nagerjala on Tuesday.

He emphasised the state government's goal is to present a beautiful and secure Agartala to future generations.

"The state government is committed to public welfare under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of the state should be aware that there is no hindrance to development work. The government aims to propel the state forward by addressing the basic problems of the people. The state government will not tolerate any religious or political interference in providing benefits for various government projects," he said.

"Several projects are underway to enhance Agartala's appeal to foreign tourists. These initiatives include the beautification of the rear side of Ujjayanta Palace through renovation, the creation of employment opportunities for unemployed youth, the establishment of a food court, the construction of an amphitheatre, and the maintenance and renovation of the twin reservoirs of Ujjayanta Palace," he added.

The Chief Minister said that other projects involve the construction of permanent fountains on the west side of Ujjayanta Palace and the Howrah Riverfront Development project.

Dr Saha also referred to the Howrah Riverfront Development Project aimed to create environment-friendly public spaces to prevent the erosion of the Howrah River. "The state government is consistently engaged in developmental work to meet the needs of the people and fulfill their requirements. Various programmes, administered through the Urban Development Department, are being implemented to transform Agartala into one of the smart cities of the country," he added.

During the programme, Mayor Dipak Majumder, Commissioner of AMC Dr Shailesh and others were present. (ANI)

