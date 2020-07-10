New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Thursday alleged that BJP-led government was trying to "intimidate" the Congress "as BJP knows only Congress or Gandhi family can challenge them".

"BJP knows that only Congress or Gandhi family can challenge them and ask them questions so they are trying to intimidate," he told ANI.

His remarks came a day after the government set up an inter-ministerial committee to "coordinate investigations" into the funding of three trusts linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family -- the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Dalwai also said that the government should give details of funding of PM Cares Fund.

He said RSS should also give details of its funds. (ANI)

