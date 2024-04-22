Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Trinamool Congress over the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali on Sunday, saying that the government under which women are not safe should not stay in power.

"The law and order situation in West Bengal has deteriorated to a great extent. If you want to develop any state the first condition is to improve the law and situation there. But in Bengal the situation is different. Look at the incidents in Sandeshkhali. The government under whom women are not safe, should not stay in power," Singh said while addressing a public meeting at West Bengal's Darjeeling.

Also Read | Zomato Platform Fee Hiked: Online Food Delivery App Hikes Platform Fee to Rs 5, Suspends Inter-City Services.

Asking people not to vote for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Lok Sabha elections, Singh said, "This time in the Lok Sabha elections, the TMC, Congress and the CPIM should be wiped out. In the next Vidhan Sabha elections, the TMC will be going and the BJP will come to power."'

The Raksha Mantri said that every section of the population in West Bengal feels neglected under the Mamata Banerjee regime.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Killed in Ghaziabad; Accused Arrested.

"TMC is trying to change the demography of West Bengal. Politics should not be done to form the government but to develop the country. Whether it is the Gorkhas here, the Rajbansis, the Adivasis, Bengalis, those speaking Hindi, Rabhas, Toto everyone is oppressed by the Mamata Banerjee government. Government should work for people's welfare. But under the TMC government everyone feels neglected. This is very unfortunate," Singh said.

Heaping praise on the people in Darjeeling, Singh said, "People from so many communities stay here. More than 100 dialects are spoken here. They stay here in brotherhood. This is an example in itself."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has traditionally held a stronghold in West Bengal. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC emerged as the dominant force, securing 34 seats in the state. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only 2 seats. The CPI (M) and the Congress won 2 and 4 seats, respectively.

However, the political landscape saw a significant shift in the 2019 polls. The BJP won 18 seats, a stark contrast to their previous tally. The TMC, although still in the lead, saw their seat count reduced to 22. The Congress's representation was reduced to just 2 seats, while the Left Front was unable to secure any seats.

West Bengal's Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri voted in the first phase on April 19 along with 99 other constituencies across the country.

Voting for the remaining 39 constituencies in the state will be held from April 26 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)