New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A government-appointed panel has proposed ex-ante regulations for large digital enterprises to curb any possible anti-competitive business practices.

The Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) came out with its report and draft legislation on Tuesday and has sought public comments.

The panel was set up in February last year following a Parliamentary panel proposing to have a new digital competition law to curb anti-competitive practices in the digital markets.

Among others, the committee has suggested an agile and principle-based framework for ex-ante obligations under the draft competition bill.

Vaibhav Choukse, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said the committee has recommended the "ex-ante legislation for pre-identified large digital enterprise i.e., big techs, with significant presence to proactively monitor their behaviour in the market".

