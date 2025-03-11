New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The central government on Tuesday declared two Jammu and Kashmir-based groups as banned organisations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The two groups are Awami Action Committee (AAC) headed by Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) led by Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Also Read | Gangajal, Bihar's Superfood Makhana and Banarasi Saree: PM Narendra Modi's Gifts to Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool and Wife (See Pics and Video).

In a notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said members of the AAC have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J-K.

The outfit is also indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

Also Read | Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Who Became India's Richest Woman After Wealth Transfer by Her Father and HCL Founder Shiv Nadar.

In a separate notification, the MHA said the JKIM is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. Its members have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J-K, it noted.

Considering all the facts available, the MHA declared both groups outlawed for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, according to the notifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)