New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The government on Tuesday decided to set up a committee of secretaries to fast-track implementation of infrastructure projects along the border with China.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Employees Strike: Eknath Shinde Govt Rattled As 1.8 Million Employees Strike for Old Pension Scheme.

Singh called for expediting all pending projects on top priority, stating that a "whole of nation" approach should be adopted in matters of national security, the defence ministry said.

The meeting was attended by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railways, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Power Minister RK Singh, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Viral Video With Man, Father Shoots Daughter and Wife to Death in Jhansi.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Ladakh Lt Governor Brig BD Mishra (Retd), Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Army Chief Gene Manoj Pande and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane were among those who attended the meeting.

"To fast-track the pending projects, it has been decided to set up a committee of secretaries which will meet at frequent intervals," the defence ministry said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)