Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], March 30 (ANI): Congress leader Deepender Hooda strongly criticized the BJP-led central government's use of central agencies against the opposition, questioning the appropriateness of such tactics in a democratic system.

Hooda expressed concern over what he perceived as a trend toward dictatorial behavior and arrogance within the government, stating that these actions aimed to stifle the essence of democracy,adding that such actions are detrimental to the nation's future.

Questioning the style of governing the country, he asked, "Is this kind of working style right for democracy?

"In one month, ED reached Hemant Soren's office in Jharkhand and Arvind Kejriwal's house in Delhi. Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Bhupendra Singh Hooda are all being summoned. There is no leader in the opposition who has not been summoned... Is this kind of working style right for democracy? I recognise that the government is displaying characteristics of dictatorship and arrogance, attempting to suppress the essence of democracy, which is detrimental to the nation's future."

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint against former CM Hemant Soren and others on Saturday at a special PMLA court here.

The persons against whom a complaint was filed include Bhanu Pratap, then revenue officer of the Bargain Circle office, Soren's friend Binod Singh and others under PMLA related to the land scam case in which Soren was arrested on January 31.

ED officials, on Saturday, reached the special PMLA court, Ranchi with a trunk full of documents and a prosecution complaint of about 5,500 pages.

Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 and is currently lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi. On March 21, the PMLA court extended his judicial custody till April 4.

On February 29, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed the petition of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking permission to attend the budget session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the ED claimed it had recovered cash over Rs 36 lakh from the possession of the JMM chief, along with documents linked to the investigation into the alleged acquisition of land by 'fraudulent means'.

The agency added that land parcels spanning 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that the former CM allegedly acquired. (ANI)

