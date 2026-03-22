Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA Rajan Chellappa on Sunday claimed that the upcoming political contest in Tamil Nadu is essentially a direct fight between the AIADMK and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliances, while accusing the ruling DMK of corruption and abandoning key development projects.

While speaking to reporters, Chellappa said, "It is being said that there is a four-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu today. However, in reality, the contest is a direct two-way fight between the alliance led by the AIADMK and the alliance led by the DMK. The AIADMK is not subservient to anyone. We have secured the rights of Tamil Nadu. The DMK is making such statements only because it has no valid reasons to criticise us."

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He asserted that AIADMK remains independent, defending Edappadi K. Palaniswami's Delhi visit and criticising the DMK's alliance with Congress.

"Edappadi K. Palaniswami went to Delhi to finalise seat-sharing arrangements with the national party alliance. However, he will never compromise on the core principles of the AIADMK. It was Edappadi who stalled Parliament over the Cauvery issue and worked towards a resolution. Unlike the DMK, we have never compromised on our principles. The DMK has not yet responded to the question raised by MP Manickam Tagore. After allotting 28 constituencies, the DMK has effectively surrendered to the Congress party. Stalin must understand that the AIADMK is functioning independently and with autonomy," said Chellappa.

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Chellappa claimed the DMK will not return to power, citing past trends and highlighting development works carried out in Madurai under AIADMK rule.

"Historically, when the DMK has remained in power for five consecutive years, it has not returned to power in the subsequent term. Similarly, the DMK will not come back to power again. Edappadiy implemented numerous development projects for the Madurai district, including the AIIMS hospital, Smart City projects, and flyovers. Notably, we also renovated 13 stormwater drainage canals in Madurai, which are now in a deteriorated condition," he stated.

He alleged that Madurai has turned polluted and corrupt under the current government, promising industrial growth and jobs if AIADMK returns to power.

"During the past ten years of governance, Madurai remained a pollution-free city. Waste management initiatives converted garbage into manure at Vellaikal. We developed Madurai into a clean city, but today those projects have been abandoned. Today, Madurai has become a polluted city. Due to corruption in the Madurai Corporation, the city's identity has unfortunately become associated with corruption. This corruption will certainly have repercussions across Tamil Nadu. Edappadi will return to power again, and at that time, industries will be established to create employment opportunities for the youth," Chellappa added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu would go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Vijay is also set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and will look to turn the polls into a triangular contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)