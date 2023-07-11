Thrissur (Kerala), Jul 11 (PTI) An orthopaedic doctor of a Government Medical College Hospital here was caught by the vigilance wing of Kerala Police on Tuesday while allegedly accepting bribe, and cash worth more than Rs 15 lakh was recovered from his residence, officials said.

A simultaneous raid was also going on at his residence in Ernakulam too, the official said.

An official of Kerala Police's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which conducted the raids, said Dr Sherry Issac was arrested following a trap operation.

The 60-year-old was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the relative of a patient who was allegedly denied timely treatment for her ailment, police said. He was arrested from a private clinic from nearby Ottupara.

Following his arrest, vigilance sleuths carried out a search of Issac's residence in Mulankunnathukavu, near here, and recovered more than Rs 15 lakh in cash, which was "kept in a rash manner" in old envelopes and bags.

The vigilance officials brought a counting machine to count the notes seized from his residence.

Officials said Rs 2,000 currency notes, which were withdrawn from circulation, were also recovered from there.

VACB officials said the cash recovered from his home was suspected to have been amassed through bribes.

The doctor's arrest was recorded, and a vigilance court sent him to judicial remand till July 25, officials added.

