India News | Govt Doctors of Punjab to Resume Suspension of Services from Jan 20 over 'unmet' Demands

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) on Friday announced the resumption of its suspension of services starting January 20, citing non-issuance of key notifications promised by the state government.

Agency News PTI| Jan 03, 2025 07:10 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Govt Doctors of Punjab to Resume Suspension of Services from Jan 20 over 'unmet' Demands

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 3 (PTI) The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) on Friday announced the resumption of its suspension of services starting January 20, citing non-issuance of key notifications promised by the state government.

The PCMSA represents the government doctors in the state.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Date: When Is Delhi Assembly Elections? How Many Seats Did AAP, BJP and Congress Win in Last Polls?.

This decision was arrived at during the general body meeting held on January 1, where members expressed disappointment over the alleged delay in fulfilling critical commitments related to career progression and workplace safety.

In a statement issued on Friday, PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin said the association highlighted its sustained efforts to engage with the government over core issues affecting public healthcare, including Dynamic Assure Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India

  • Videos
    When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4 When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Govt Doctors of Punjab to Resume Suspension of Services from Jan 20 over 'unmet' Demands

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) on Friday announced the resumption of its suspension of services starting January 20, citing non-issuance of key notifications promised by the state government.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 03, 2025 07:10 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Govt Doctors of Punjab to Resume Suspension of Services from Jan 20 over 'unmet' Demands

    Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 3 (PTI) The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) on Friday announced the resumption of its suspension of services starting January 20, citing non-issuance of key notifications promised by the state government.

    The PCMSA represents the government doctors in the state.

    Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Date: When Is Delhi Assembly Elections? How Many Seats Did AAP, BJP and Congress Win in Last Polls?.

    This decision was arrived at during the general body meeting held on January 1, where members expressed disappointment over the alleged delay in fulfilling critical commitments related to career progression and workplace safety.

    In a statement issued on Friday, PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin said the association highlighted its sustained efforts to engage with the government over core issues affecting public healthcare, including Dynamic Assured Career Progressions (DACPs) which is stalled since July 1, 2021, resulting in "low morale and high attrition among medical officers".

    Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Fields Alka Lamba From Kalkaji Seat Against Delhi CM and AAP Nominee Atishi Marlena.

    "Besides, recruitment gaps and acute shortages of both specialists and MBBS medical officers are exacerbating the strain on public health services. Another point relates to workplace safety. There is absence of adequate security arrangements 24x7 at healthcare centres, contrary to Supreme Court guidelines," he claimed.

    He said despite multiple assurances from senior ministers and health officials of Punjab during meetings in September 2024, no tangible progress has been made.

    "Written commitments, including the rollout of a security framework within a week and reinstatement of DACPs within 12 weeks, remain unfulfilled even after 16 weeks," he claimed.

    In September, the government doctors had called off their protest of suspension of outpatient department (OPD) services, with the body then saying that the state government had agreed to their various demands including restoration of the assured career progression (ACP) scheme.

    Meanwhile, in the Friday's statement, PCMSA also flagged alarming trends in recruitment and retention.

    "In the latest round of medical officer recruitments, 30 per cent of selected candidates declined to join, while prior specialist recruitment drives filled only a fraction of advertised posts," it said.

    With the senior-most specialists set to complete their bond periods this year, the Association warned of a "potential mass exodus, further deepening the healthcare crisis".

    "It is unfortunate that the only cadre of Class-1 officers engaged in 24x7 on-ground high risk duties, even in the remotest areas, has to repeatedly push the government to address these issues," Sarin stated.

    A general body meeting scheduled for January 12 in Moga will finalise the roadmap for the agitation, he said.

    Sarin urged the government to take immediate action to fulfil its commitments and avoid the disruption of healthcare services across the state.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    South Africa vs Pakistan
    200K+ searches
    HMPV
    100K+ searches
    भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
    100K+ searches
    China
    50K+ searches
    Rishabh Pant
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    South Africa vs Pakistan
    200K+ searches
    HMPV
    100K+ searches
    भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
    100K+ searches
    China
    50K+ searches
    Rishabh Pant
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah