Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy termed the passage of the SC (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill 2025 in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday as a landmark decision.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who chaired the Cabinet Sub-Committee on implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on SC categorisation, credited the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for fulfilling a demand that had remained unaddressed in both united Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for decades.

Also Read | Kollam Shocker: Woman's Ex-Fiance Kills Her Brother in Kerala After She Ends Engagement, Later 'Dies by Suicide'.

"This is a historic day, for years, SC categorisation had the support of all sections, but no structured solution was ever achieved. Under the Congress government, we have fulfilled this long-pending demand with complete sincerity," he said, addressing the Assembly.

During the debate, Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha tabled the bill on behalf of the Chief Minister, Reddy highlighted that the Congress party had always supported SC categorisation, with Rahul Gandhi making a clear promise on the issue during his election campaigns. He recalled that while previous governments had passed unanimous resolutions, no concrete action was taken until now.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 18th Roza of Ramzan on March 19 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"As an MLA, I have witnessed every Assembly session since 1999 where SC categorisation was discussed. However, it is the Congress government that has now turned it into reality," he added.

According to the Telangana Government, it formulated a well-structured plan for SC categorisation, studying models from states like Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, where similar classifications exist. The government appointed a one-man commission, which conducted an exhaustive study on SC sub-castes, gathering data on population, literacy, employment, admissions in higher education, recruitment trends, financial assistance, and political representation, said the statement.

The state government further said that the Shamim Akhtar Committee played a key role in examining 59 SC sub-castes in Telangana, analysing inter-se backwardness to ensure fair categorisation. The commission initially submitted a preliminary report, after which several SC sub-castes raised concerns. In response, the government extended the commission's tenure by a month to comprehensively address all grievances before finalising the categorisation process.

"We undertook this categorisation process with utmost transparency. The concerns of all SC groups were considered, and their voices were heard," Reddy stated.

A major decision taken by the Cabinet Sub-Committee was the rejection of the creamy layer proposal put forth by the commission. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government ensured that the categorisation process would not dilute any existing benefits and that the rights of all SC sub-groups were safeguarded.

He further added,"We have taken all necessary precautions to ensure a fair categorisation without introducing a creamy layer. This will allow every SC sub-group to receive the benefits they rightfully deserve."

The categorisation divided SCs into three groups based on inter-se backwardness. In Group I, the 15 most backward SC communities, constituting 3.288 per cent of the SC population were allotted 1percent reservation. In Group II, 18 moderately benefitted communities, making up 62.74 per cent of the SC population were allocated 9percent reservation. In Group III, 26 communities that largely benefitted from reservations, forming 33.963% of the SC population, have been given 5percent reservation.

Minister Reddy also highlighted the growing demand for increasing the overall SC reservation percentage. At present, SCs in Telangana have 15 per cent reservation based on the 2011 Census. However, indicators suggest their population has reached 17.5percent.

"Once the 2026 Census data is available, we will increase the SC reservation percentage proportionally. The Congress government is committed to ensuring social justice for all SC groups," he assured.

Reaffirming the Congress party's historic support for SC categorisation, Uttam Kumar Reddy recalled that Rahul Gandhi campaigned alongside MRPS leader Krishna Madiga to push for its implementation.

"This Assembly, both in the past under united Andhra Pradesh and now in Telangana, has always seen Congress standing firmly behind SC categorisation," he noted.

He also pointed out that while multiple political parties passed unanimous resolutions in support of SC categorisation, none implemented it effectively.

"Many governments spoke about it and passed resolutions, but nothing materialised. It is under the Congress government that we have finally translated those discussions into action," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy acknowledged the contributions of fellow leaders, including Damodar Rajanarsimha, D. Seethakka, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mallu Ravi, in making SC categorisation a reality.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)