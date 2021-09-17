Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebration of the statehood of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that the State government has planned to hold a Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra to showcase the developmental journey of the state.

"The State had planned to hold 51 programmes of major departments to showcase its developmental journey of fifty years, but the same was not possible due to the Corona pandemic. Now, the State Government has planned to hold a 'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra' to showcase the developmental journey of the State," he said at an event today.

Expressing his gratitude to all the people of the State for their significant contributions to the development journey of the Himachal, he said that this journey had been full of achievements and accomplishments and it becomes our duty to educate the new generation about it, an official statement issued by Chief Minister Office read.

He also said that documentation of the achievements of the State during the last fifty years must be done so that the coming generation could get an opportunity to have a peep into this eventful journey. He also urged the people of the State for their wholehearted support and cooperation to the State Government for making Himachal Pradesh a most developed State of the Country.

According to the statement, Jai Ram Thakur paid his tributes to former Chief Ministers of the state, late Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, Ram Lal Thakur and Virbhadra Singh. He also thanked former Chief Ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal for their contributions in the development of the State.

Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Services and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur acknowledged the contributions made by all the present and former members of the State Assembly. He asked the Doordarshan authorities to prepare a documentary on the glorious fifty years history of the State, it added.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said that the role of first Chief Minister Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar in getting separate identity and shape to the State was massive thereby giving an opportunity to the people of the State to shape their own destiny. He said that all the Chief Ministers thereafter made contributions immensely for making Himachal to forge ahead on the path of progress and prosperity.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that Himachal Pradesh came into existence as 18th State of Indian Union on 25th January 1971. He said that since then the State has made unparalleled progress in all spheres of development.

Speaker State Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar said that the State of Himachal Pradesh has created new milestones in all spheres of development during last fifty years. He said that about 100 years ago the Conference of Presiding Officers was held in this August House, which was indeed a proud moment for the people of the State.

Deputy Speaker Hans Raj presented the vote of thanks.

A function was held at Vidhan Sabha Library here today to honour the Minister's, Members of Parliament, MLAs, former MPs and former MLAs on the occasion of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

