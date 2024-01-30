Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the last session of the MLA priority meeting of Shimla and Mandi districts here on Tuesday said that one year's tenure of the present state government has taken and implemented many major decisions, accelerating the pace of development in the state.

"To speed up the construction works, the tender period of the Public Works Department has been reduced from 51 days to 20 days. The decisions taken by the government in its first year of the regime are visionary with limited resources, a huge inherited debt burden and overcoming the disaster of the decade," the CM said.

"Sukhu said that the state government has taken a historic decision to organise 'Revenue Lok Adalats' in the last two days of every month across the state for speedy disposal of revenue cases pending for years. 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme has been launched with a motive to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

The old pension scheme for NPS employees has been restored to ensure a dignified and secure retirement life for the employees. The effective implementation of the welfare schemes and other developmental works were also ensured during one year of our regime so that the benefits could reach the deserved, he added.

"MLA Chopal Balbir Verma urged to open a Bus Depot at Nerwa and expedite the ongoing works of Jal Shakti department. He requested to promote tourism activities in the Chopal area, expedite the improvement work of Chhaila-Chopal road and provide adequate staff in schools," the release stated.

MLA Theog Kuldeep Rathore appreciated the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the state government during the disaster. He suggested ensuring a proper drainage system while constructing roads and demanded besides construction of Narkanda-Hatu ropeway. He urged for filling up the vacant posts of doctors in his assembly segment, upgrading the status of district hospital Theog and providing ultrasound machines in the hospital.

"MLA Rampur Nand Lal urged for the construction of a bridge for the smooth functioning of the bypass road in Rampur. He also urged to speed up the construction work of the Engineering College at Kotla in Jeuri, to open a college in Jeori, speed up construction of Nankhadi College, Trauma Centre at Rampur, and CA Store Duttnagar. He also urged to provide land at suitable sites to construct houses for the families affected by landslides in various villages due to the disaster," as per the release.

Deep Raj, MLA from Karsog assembly constituency, urged to solve the electricity problem in his constituency and improve the disaster-affected roads in apple-producing belts. He demanded the installation of crash barriers at accident-prone places on the Tattapani-Karsog road and the construction of parking in Karsog. He also urged the promotion of tourism activities in Tattapani.

"Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar urged to immediately fill the vacant posts in the educational institutions of his constituency. He urged to get the forest clearance done soon for the construction of bus stands- Gohar and Chail Chowk. He demanded to start the construction work of the two Kisan Bhawans proposed in his constituency soon and renovate the Chail Chowk-Pandoh road," the release stated.

Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi urged to improve the electricity system in Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College at Ner Chowk. He said that there was a demand to strengthen the Kalkhar-Ratti road. He urged for the beautification and improvement of prominent lakes in the area including the famous Rewalsar Lake besides promoting tourism activities.

"MLA Dilip Thakur from Sarkaghat urged to provide adequate staff in Sarkaghat hospital and other health institutions in his assembly segment. He demanded strengthening of road facilities," as per the release.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena thanked all those present in the meeting.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar C Sharma, Principal Secretary (Finance) Devesh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Administrative Secretaries and senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

