New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the Government of India is introducing new quality control order which will help in increasing the incomes of people and will provide a boost to exports.

While addressing a press conference, Goyal said, "We are introducing a new quality control order. Quality is an important pillar for India. This will help increase exports, income of the people, and remove the colonial mindset. PM is against Chalta hai attitude. All of this can be done without compromising affordability".

"From 1987 to 2014 in 28 years, only five quality control orders were issued for 14 product standards, and in the last eight years, 29 Quality Control orders have been issued," he added.

He further mentioned that quality orders in the toy industry have helped in increasing the quality of products.

"Earlier Quality Council of India has done a study and found nearly 30 per cent of the toys were substandard and unsafe for children to use. We have seen a 61 per cent increase in the export of toys in the last three years. Three years ago we were importing twice the amount. We always thought a country with so much potential had to import substandard toy products. We implemented a quality control order for the toy industry on Jan 1, 2021. Today almost all toys have high-quality standards," he said.

He further stated that the government is looking for new areas to implement standard controls.

"We are also looking at the drone industry for quality control. It will help us in agricultural purposes such as Irrigation, pest management, and crop yield," he said.

"Artificial Intelligence is also being used on whichever sectors in which you need to focus more. For example, when we arrived we did a big outreach on the helmets that are used by soldiers. And we found so many manufacturers work providing sub-quality helmets. Similarly, we did on pressure cookers. We did a similar campaign on pressure cookers, which is related to the safety of our people working in kitchens," he added.

Piyush Goyal also said that Government is investing to enhance testing infrastructure in the country.

"We are simultaneously investing to enhance the testing infrastructure and we will invite suggestions from the industry to set up better testing models, and testing infrastructure," he said. (ANI)

