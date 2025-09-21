New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Special Campaign 5.0 launched by the Government, with the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, has gained significant momentum in its preparatory phase, as stated in a release.

The Special Campaign 5.0 will enter the implementation phase from October 2 to October 31, preceded by the preparatory Phase from September 15 to September 30.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Issues Clarification, Says 'One-Time Fee' Applies for New Petitions, Not Renewals or Current Visa Holders.

During this phase, Ministries and Departments nominated nodal officers in each of their campaign offices in attached, subordinate offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and autonomous organisations and trained them on their roles in the campaign.

It involved various activities such as mobilising field functionaries, identifying pending references, finalising the list of offices for the Swachhta Campaign, assessing the volume of electronic, automobile, and office scrap to be disposed of, and finalising the procedures for their disposal.

Also Read | Bihar: Rift in Lalu Prasad Yadav's Family Goes Public As Rohini Acharya Unfollows All Family Members, Tej Pratap Yadav Backs Her (Watch Video).

They also undertook plans for enhancing office spaces, digitising practices, procedures for scrap disposal, sanitation protocols, inclusivity measures, and record management practices for weeding out records and preserving historical records.

The progress of Special Campaign 5.0 is monitored through a dedicated web portal. All Ministries and Departments are to upload targets for the Preparatory phase of the Campaign on the Special Campaign 5.0 web portal.

The preparatory phase began on September 15, 2025.

Notably, the National Archives of India will conduct a "Sushasn aur Abhilekh Exhibition" from October 10th to 14th as part of Special Campaign 5.0.

This exhibition will focus on the historical evolution of various central Ministries and showcase important archival records contributed by these Ministries.

The third meeting with Nodal Officers of Special Campaign 5.0 for Swachhta and Disposal of Pending Matters was held under the Chairmanship of the Secretary DARPG, V. Srinivas, to review the preparatory phase activities.

The meeting was attended by over 190 senior officers from 84 ministries and departments.

During the meeting, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) showcased the SCDPM 5.0 portal and guided nodal officers on uploading data and monitoring targets. Several ministries/departments also shared their initial progress and plans.

The Ministry of Defence, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Culture, Department of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) showcased key achievements from Special Campaign 4.0 and laid out plans for Special Campaign 5.0.

Large-scale awareness generation and campaign advocacy are resorted to through electronic, print and social media, and to date, 307 tweets under the Special Campaign and 45 PIB statements have been issued, indicating widespread participation in Special campaign 5.0.

A collation of best practices under the Special Campaign 5.0 would be brought out by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances as part of Good Governance Week 2025 activities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)