New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Home minister Amit Shah of Tuesday said that the development of a nation is not possible without proper policy making for the mining sector and the present government has made several policy reforms to make India self-reliant in the coal sector and the fastest growing economy of the world.

Addressing the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals, Shah said with 8.2 per cent growth, India is at present one of the fastest growing economies in the world and the coal and mine sector of the country is contributing considerably to the present economic growth.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

"The development of the country is not possible without proper policy making for the mining sector," he said.

Reforms undertaken by the present government has resulted in eliminating deep-rooted corruption existed in coal block allotments.

Also Read | Karnataka: 67 Arrested, 707 Cattle Rescued During Bakrid Festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given utmost priority to ensure reforms in the mining sector so that it can further contribute to the overall economic growth of the country.

These reforms have resulted in noteworthy improvement in coal production domestically and the imports have reduced considerably, the minister said.

Mining sector is of paramount importance in generating income for states and creating multiple employment avenues, the Home Minister added.

Since 2014 when Modi became prime minister, the government has always considered mines, minerals and coal sectors as priority sectors.

Corruption had deepened its roots in the coal sector for decades, there were court cases regarding allocation in the earlier governments, CAG raised questions and many allocations had to be cancelled.

"There is competition in the mining sector due to the policies of the Modi government, we have made the allocation process transparent and huge investment has also drawn into the coal and mines sector," Shah explained.

The Modi government has brought transparency, removed barriers and also taken care of environmental concerns related to the coal sector while formulating policy.

Minerals are the nation's property and should be used to give impetus to the country's economy in a transparent manner, thus they should be auctioned.

Big changes have taken place in this sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, by introducing competition which have brought results.

The sole purpose of the formulation of policies, reforms and changes for the coal sector by the Narendra Modi government was that India should become self-reliant in the mines, minerals and coal sector, and these sectors should become a strong pillar of our economy.

The Modi government has created proper infrastructure for mineral resources extracted within the country to be processed into the end products and exported from India to other markets of the world.

Coal production which was 566 million tonnes in 2013-14 reached 777 million tonnes in 2021-22.

Mining sector is the largest employment generating sector after tourism and aviation sector.

"I want to tell industrialists associated with the mining sector that time has come to change scale, not just the size of their companies," the Home Minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)