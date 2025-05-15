New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Visits of Indian tourists, hosting of destination weddings and shooting of Indian films are likely to significantly drop in Turkiye and Azerbaijan in the coming days as the government may discourage people from going to the two countries which had actively supported Pakistan in the recent conflict, official sources said.

Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the conflict.

While India's trade ties with the two countries have already come under scrutiny, multiple educational institutions, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have either suspended their collaboration with universities in Turkiye or are considering it.

"A large number of Indian tourists visit both Turkiye and Azerbaijan every year bringing in a sizeable amount of revenue. There is active consideration in the government to discourage Indians from visiting the two countries," sources privy to the development told PTI.

Besides the visit of a large number of tourists, rich Indians and non-resident Indians (NRIs) hosting weddings in exotic locations is the latest trend. Indians visit the two countries for their scenic beauties, charming cafes and luxurious restaurants among others.

"Indians spend crores of rupees in destination weddings, giving very good revenue to the two countries. We will see how we can slow down the hosting of such events by the Indians in Turkiye and Azerbaijan which supported Pakistan against India," the sources said.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Wednesday appealed to Indian artists and producers to boycott Turkiye as a shooting destination for its pro-Pakistan stance.

"From the government side also, there will be no support to film-makers shooting films in Turkiye and Azerbaijan," the sources said.

According to estimates, about three lakh Indian tourists visited Turkiye in 2023 and over two lakh to Azerbaijan. India's exports to Turkiye stood at USD 5.2 billion during April-February 2024-25 as against USD 6.65 billion in 2023-24.

India's exports to Azerbaijan stood at USD 86.07 million during April-February 2024-25 as against USD 89.67 million in 2023-24.

India's imports from Turkiye were USD 2.84 billion during April-February 2024-25 as against USD 3.78 billion in 2023-24. It accounts for about 0.5 per cent of India's total imports of USD 720 billion.

Imports from Azerbaijan were USD 1.93 million during April-February 2024-25 as against USD 0.74 million in 2023-24.

India's exports to Turkiye include mineral fuels and oil (USD 960 million in 2023-24), electrical machinery and equipment, auto and its parts, organic chemicals, pharma products, tanning and dyeing items, plastic, rubber, cotton, man-made fibres and filaments, and iron and steel.

Imports from Turkiye include different types of marbles (blocks and slabs), fresh apples (about USD 10 million), gold, vegetables, lime and cement, mineral oil (USD 1.81 billion in 2023-24), chemicals, natural or cultured pearls, and iron and steel.

India's exports to Azerbaijan include tobacco and its products (USD 28.67 million in 2023-24), tea, coffee, cereals, chemicals, plastic, rubber, paper and paper board, and ceramic products.

Imports include animal fodder, organic chemicals, essential oils and perfumery, and raw hides and skins and leather (USD 1.52 million during Apr-Feb 2024-25).

In 2023, India was the third-largest destination for Azerbaijan's crude oil.

