Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) General Secretary Rafiqul Islam on Monday emphasised the need for investment in the state's development ahead of the upcoming Advantage Assam event and also discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Islam said that investments are essential for the development of Assam, particularly given the state's unemployment crisis. While welcoming potential investments, he also emphasised the need for the government to fulfil its promises.

Speaking to ANI, Islam said, "If investment comes here through Advantage Assam, then it is good, and we will not oppose it. We want the development of our state. If the unemployed youth of this place get a chance to work, then it is good that we do not oppose it."

"If investment comes here for Assam's products, it's a good thing. Many representatives from 56 countries are coming here. Our Chief Minister has been meeting with many countries over the past three years, but even with that, 1.2 lakh crore seems like a small amount. They're inviting big names like Adani, Ambani, Tata, Birla, and others. There are many people from seven countries too. I think investment should be more too than after it could create jobs for our youth. So, if anyone comes to invest here, we welcome them," Islam said.

He further criticised the government's past failures alleging, "Modi has visited Assam many times before this, and when he comes to Assam, he talks about Assam... but they have not done the work they had to do. Now, eleven years have passed. What did he do for the North East or what did he do for Assam?"

On the Prime Minister's promises regarding illegal immigration he said, "Before 2014, the Prime Minister had come and said that after the election, we would remove illegal immigrants living here... but later we have seen that foreigners who came here they have laid a red carpet for them. He has legalised them. He promised to drive away foreigners, but no work has been done in this regard."

Advantage Assam which gets underway on Tuesday marks the largest investment promotion and facilitation initiative by the Government of Assam, highlighting the state's geostrategic advantages and its potential as a major investment destination. (ANI)

