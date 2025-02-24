Bhopal, February 24: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed the Global Investors Summit 2025 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on Monday. He said that the state government has decided to double the state economy in the next 5 years. CM Mohan Yadav said, "It is our good fortune that in the presence of PM Modi, the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors' Summit is being organised. There are huge opportunities for development and investment in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi has given the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the people of the nation have resolved to make 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and achieve the target of 35 trillion dollars. The state of Madhya Pradesh is committed to playing a major role in fulfilling PM Modi's resolve. In the next 5 years the state government has decided to double the economy."

He further said that 18 new policies have been introduced to encourage investment in the state. "One year ago Regional Industrial conclave was held in Ujjain, then it was held in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol. Then we held roadshows in Mumbai, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi for 'Invest in MP'. This was held abroad in UK, Japan and Germany. We prepared a roadmap to boost investment. We are working on eco-friendly investment policy.18 new policies have been introduced to encourage investment which will be inaugurated under PM Modi," he added. ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025’ To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Bhopal Today.

MP CM Mohan Yadav Speaks at Global Investors Summit 2025

VIDEO | Global Investors Summit 2025: CM Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) says, "It is our great fortune that the world's most popular PM, Narendra Modi, is here to witness this historic event in Bhopal. This day is even more special because of PM Modi's presence. Bhopal will be… pic.twitter.com/inOknrm2GN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2025

CM Mohan Yadav further said that the effort was to understand the requirements in the industry sector and combine it with development of the state. "The MP government has passed Jan Vishwas Adhiniyam, which tries to improve the single-window system and bring transparency to it. The year 2025 will be celebrated as the 'Industry and Employment' year, and to encourage it after the GIS, we will organise summits in six different sectors," he added.

Several leading industrialists from the country are also participating in summit. Notable business leaders attending include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group; Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group; Nadir Godrej, Chairman and MD of Godrej Industries Limited; Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Private Limited; Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge Limited; Rahul Awasthi, Global Head of Operations at Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited; and Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of ACC Limited. Madhya Pradesh’s New Logistics Policy Will Improve Supply Efficiency, Attract Investors, Says CM Mohan Yadav.

Several global trade and investment promotion agencies have confirmed their participation, reflecting strong international interest in Madhya Pradesh. The GIS-2025 summit is expected to boost economic growth in Madhya Pradesh by facilitating key investments and partnerships with global players. With the participation of top industrialists, diplomatic representatives, and international trade organizations, the event is poised to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position as a major investment hub in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)