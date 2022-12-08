New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The central government has notified changed name and number of various municipal wards in Delhi, days after the civic polls were held in the city.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on December 6, the government has shared the list of wards that fall under each of the 12 zones, and the corresponding ward numbers accorded in consequent of the recent delimitation exercise.

The 12 zones are Narela Zone, Civil Lines Zone, Rohini Zone, Keshavpuram Zone, City-Sadar Paharganj Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, West Zone, Najafgarh Zone, Central Zone, South, Shahdara North Zone and Shadara South Zone.

Ward numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 refer to Narela, Bankner, Holambi Kalan, Alipur and Bakhtawarpur in Narela Zone.

Wards numbering 26-36 also fall under Narela Zone, the notification said.

Similarly, other wards and the numbers assigned to these have been shared in the notification.

In October, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued the final gazette notification for redrawing of the municipal wards in Delhi.

The 800-page gazette notification by the MHA had stated that the number of municipal wards in Delhi will now be 250. Before the reunification of the municipality municipal corporations, there used to be 272 wards.

The fresh notification by the MHA comes soon after the high-stakes civic polls, the first such electoral exercise after the redrawing of the municipal wards, came to close.

Polling was held on December 4 while votes were counted on Wednesday and the AAP has emerged as a clear winner, bagging 134 wards and ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the civic body.

The MHA notification dated December 6 reads, "Whereas the central government vide notification F.53/34/2016/GAD/CN/1996 dated 17/10/2022 issued Final Delimitation Order, 2022 for Wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Consequent upon the same, the ward name, number and the boundaries have been changed.

"Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by section 3A of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (66 of 1957), the Central Government hereby amends the Fourteenth Schedule of the said Act as follows for the Fourteenth Schedule.”

This was the first civic election after the reunification of the civic bodies and a fresh delimitation exercise.

There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)