Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended a commemoration event on Sant Kabir Das in Bishnah and assured that the government would take appropriate measures to declare Sant Kabir Das Jayanti a Gazette holiday.

He reiterated that the Government of India is committed to ensuring reservation in promotion. He also emphasised Kabir's idea of "Sarva Dharma Sambhava", which advocates for the co-existence of different faiths.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to Sant Kabir and highlighted his profound societal impact.

"Kabir was an enlightened spiritual master who had stressed the idea of the co-existence of faiths - Sarva Dharma Sambhava- and dedicated his life to spreading the message of unity, brotherhood and social harmony," LG Sinha said.

"Kabir is the epitome of humanity. Kabir is a unique mystic of saints' tradition. Kabir embodies purity of heart. Kabir showers unparalleled bliss and a total experience of awareness. Kabir is the fragrance of our eternal values. Kabir is the confluence in which all the ideologies and paths of worship meet and merge," the Lieutenant Governor added.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the people to follow Sant Kabir's teachings and show equal respect for all sections of society and all faiths.

He observed that Sant Kabir's profound message and divine verses, reflecting on various social issues and challenges, are as relevant today as ever.

"India has been home for centuries to seekers from different religions, and this spirit of brotherhood and social and religious diversities has become our strength. We must learn from the wisdom of Sant Kabir to preserve and nurture our ancient values, Sanskar of our ancient living civilisation and our priceless knowledge system. We must reach out to every citizen in J&K and inculcate and reinforce these values in new generation," the Lieutenant Governor said.

LG Sinha also shared the efforts of the J&K administration to provide equal opportunities and a dignified life to all citizens.

Responding to the demands, the Lieutenant Governor assured appropriate measures to declare Sant Kabir Das Ji Jayanti a Gazette holiday. He reiterated that the Government of India is committed to ensuring reservation in promotion.

He further assured necessary intervention in meeting the demand for establishing a community hall for Sant Kabir Samaj.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the significant role of the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) in bringing a new agricultural revolution in J&K and transforming the lives of 13 lakh farming families, with a dedicated focus on marginal and small farmers.

The past eleven years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have marked a period of unprecedented change and growth for Indian agriculture, driven by a holistic vision to make farming more profitable, sustainable, and globally competitive, the LG further added.

Rajeev Bhagat, Bishnah MLA; Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat, Suchetgarh MLA; prominent citizens, community leaders, members of various organisations, and people from all walks of life were present on the occasion. (ANI)

