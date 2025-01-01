New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the government will abide by the Supreme Court's decision on the ongoing farmers protest at Punjab-Haryana border and will take steps accordingly.

When asked about holding a dialogue with the protesting farmers to end the logjam, the minister said, "Supreme Court jaise nirnay de raha hai, uske hisab se karyavahi hogi (The action will be taken as per the direction of the Supreme Court."

While the protesting farmers have requested the Centre to hold a dialogue with them, the minister said the apex court is currently looking into the matter.

The minister further said he otherwise has been meeting various farm bodies on every Tuesday and discussing their concerns.

The minister's remarks come a day ahead of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea seeking contempt action against the Punjab government for not complying with directions to hospitalise farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast for over a month.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre into accepting the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) on crops.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces.

On December 28, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Punjab Government for not moving Dallewal to a hospital even as it doubted the intention of the agitating farmers for resisting medical aid for the septuagenarian.

The Punjab Government on December 31 informed the Supreme Court that Dallewal has agreed to accept medical aid given the Centre accepts his proposal to hold talks.

The Union Minister said he held a series of meetings with his ministry officials on Wednesday, the first day of the New Year, and set focused targets for achieving goals set for the agriculture sector till March 31.

