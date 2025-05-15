Pune, May 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his government will try to conduct civic elections in the state on time and reiterated that the Mahayuti alliance will contest the polls together.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Fadnavis said ruling parties – BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena – will fight jointly wherever possible. Where a seat-sharing arrangement is not feasible, the constituents may contest independently, he said.

The CM stressed that the Mahayuti partners will refrain from criticising one another during the campaigning.

“We will try to conduct the civic elections on time in the state. In case the monsoon is more intense in some regions, we will seek an extension from the Election Commission of 15-20 days if need arises,” he said.

The Supreme Court on May 6 paved the way for Maharashtra local body polls, stalled for more than five years due to the OBC reservation issue, as it ordered the state election panel to notify it in four weeks.

Fadnavis said the Mahayuti will contest the civic polls, considered a mini-assembly election, as a cohesive unit.

“In exceptional cases, if there is a possibility that we have to go solo, we will do so. However, we will ensure that the alliance partners refrain from criticising one another during campaigning. Our thrust will largely be on to contest the local body elections together as Mahayuti,” he said.

Fadnavis was in Pune to attend a workshop of civic commissioners and municipal council chief officers.

Since it returned to power, the Mahayuti government has been committed to bringing about massive administrative reforms, the CM said.

“We believe that increasing the use of e-governance is key to achieving this transformation, along with enhancing overall administrative efficiency,” he said.

He said the workshop is a part of their continuous journey towards a more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric governance system.

Asked about a poster of Lawrence Bishnoi surfacing during a programme attended by state minister Gopichand Padalkar in Nashik, the CM said instructions have been issued to take action against those who displayed the jailed gangster's photo.

Fadnavis said the government will not allow the glorification of any gangster in the state.

