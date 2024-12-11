New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The government is working on the policy of "zero casualties" during disasters in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge of making India a developed country by 2047, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Moving the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 for consideration and passage, Rai said that since the Modi government has come to power, losses have come down due to able disaster management techniques.

Also Read | Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: Meerut Police Detains 2 Persons in Comedian’s Kidnapping and Extortion Case.

Members of the opposition expressed reservations on the bill during the discussion, alleging that it would lead to centralisation of power in the hands of the Union government, but the minister asserted that the legislation was framed to address the difficulties flagged by the states.

"India faces a variety of disasters across seasons. The government is working on the policy of 'zero casualties' in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge of making India a developed country by 2047," Rai said.

Also Read | Dausa: Race Against Time To Save 5-Year-Old Aryan Stuck Into 150-Feet Borewell in Rajasthan for More Than 50 Hours.

The minister of state for home said in the recent cyclones, there was zero loss of lives as compared to the super cyclone (of 1999) in which thousands had perished.

"States faced difficulties in implementing the Disaster Management Act of 2005. The proposed amendment is based on overcoming the difficulties flagged by states to the Union Home Minister," he said.

Initiating the debate, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor claimed that the legislation is constitutionally untenable as it lacks on various fronts, is "ill thought out" and will lead to "overlapping".

He said the bill would bring greater centralisation of power in the hands of central government.

Tharoor said the legislation seeks to weaken the national executive committee and state executive committees related to disaster management.

He lamented that the Kerala government's demand for declaring the rains, floods and landslides in Wayanad, that took place in July, as a national disaster was rejected by the central government.

Asking the central government to withdraw the bill, the Congress MP said that the MPs will have no voice in disaster management once the legislation is passed.

Supporting the bill, BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the legislation will help the states in handling all disasters in a better way.

He said the bill took care of the concerns of the people living in remote areas of hill states like Uttarakhand, which has seen many natural disasters over the years.

Rawat expressed the hope that legislation will enable the government to handle disasters more efficiently.

Participating in the debate, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee said the bill seeks to make several positive changes in disaster management but there were many negative clauses too.

He claimed that the bill would ensure further centralisation power in the hands of Union government.

When the TMC member alleged non-cooperation by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai countered it, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who helped all the states and successfully handled the crisis by taking everyone along.

Rai also alleged that the West Bengal government tried to put hurdles in the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines through the state.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stood up and supported Rai, saying that India had emerged as a "Vishwa Bandhu" during the pandemic and helped all the needy countries across the world.

Following this, Banerjee attacked Scindia and made certain remarks against the minister which were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

As the verbal spat between the treasury and opposition benches continued, the Speaker adjourned the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)